Will you let Covid-19 ruin your Easter celebrations or do you have some interesting ideas on how to spend the religious holiday?

WITH Easter upon us, I am sure it must be a very different celebration this year than ones you have enjoyed before. Not only is Easter a religious time, but it is also a time to spend with family.

Due to lockdown restraints, there will be no church services, Easter parades or family parties. So, what will you do to pass the time?

Will you paint Easter eggs with the children? Have an egg hunt at home? Stuff your face with chocolate eggs? Will you treat it as a religious holiday or maybe take part in a Zoom or Skype family dinner with loved ones who cannot be there in person?

The Euro Weekly News would like to hear your ideas, however inventive they may be.

So get posting!