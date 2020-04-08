WATCH: “We’ll be back” promises Spain La Liga football team Real Mallorca in dedication to everyone on coronavirus battle frontline

REAL Mallorca football team has promised “We’ll be back” in a new corporate video dedicated to everyone on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus and its fans and aimed at sending out a message of encouragement and strength.

👹 Junts som millors! Tornarem! 💪🏻 Zveřejnil(a) RCD Mallorca dne Úterý 7. dubna 2020

The two-minute video posted on the La Liga side’s social media features images of its victory over Deportivo de la Coruña to reach the Spanish top division, this season’s matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona, and scenes of ecstatic fans celebrating the team’s victories in the Son Moix stadium, as well as footage of essential service workers



