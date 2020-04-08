Watch the Video: Can you Take a Swing at This Roger Federer Tennis Challenge?

People at Home all Around the World Are Taking a Swing at This Roger Federer Tennis Challenge

 

While Wimbledon was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus, it looks like tennis star Roger Federer is staying in shape and has gotten more people to join him.

While tennis is best and traditionally played with at least one partner, the champion shows that it can be a demanding solo game too. At this time of social distancing, the star has issued a challenge for anyone trying to work out alone, its caught on of course and gone viral. Watch the video and try it for yourself, not too hard though, don’t want to upset the neighbours!

A doctor on a break in New York takes up the challenge…


 

 



