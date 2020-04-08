U.S. records almost 2,000 deaths in 24 hours, worst daily world record since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

THE total number of deaths since the outbreak began in the United States is now over 12,700.

The U.S. is also, by far, the country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases: about 396,000 people infected in total.

Spain is the second country with the highest number of deaths, registering 13,798 deaths, among 140,510 confirmed cases of infection.

China, apart from the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, has 81,740 cases and reports 3,331 deaths. Chinese authorities today announced 32 new cases, all from abroad, and for the first time since January, it has reported no deaths.

In addition to Italy, Spain, the United States and China, the countries most affected are France, with 10,328 deaths (78,167 cases), the United Kingdom, 6,159 deaths (55,242 cases), Iran, with 3,603 deaths (58,226 cases), and Germany, with 1,607 deaths (99,225 cases).

After originating in China in December, the outbreak spread across the world, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic situation.

The COVID -19 pandemic, has already infected around 1.4 million people worldwide, of whom more than 80,000 died.





Of the cases of infection, about 260 thousand are considered cured.