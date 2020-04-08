Travelling in boot to get round lockdown restrictions rumbled on Spain’s Costa Almeria

AN attempt to get round the lockdown restriction on more than one person per vehicle by hiding the passenger in the boot got rumbled in Huercal de Almeria.

Unluckily for the mother and adult son who tried to pull it off they were spotted by Guardia Civil out on patrol to ensure citizen compliance with the state of alarm rules.

The officers saw the son climb into the boot while his mum shut him in.

When the Guardia went over to identify the pair and find out what they were up to, they told the officers they had done a 2.6-kilometre trip to open a bank account and thought the son could go along in the boot.

The pair were sanctioned for disobeying the coronavirus crisis Royal Decree.