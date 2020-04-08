Thank you to the President of Spain’s government Pedro Sanchez and to the public for their vital role in the fight against coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS has turned the world upside down. In Spain, as around the globe, governments and citizens are fighting a battle of the like they have never had to face before.

This is an unprecedented public health, and also economic, crisis, which is having a major impact on all of our lives. One of the few positives to come out of these dark times is that regional, political and individual differences have been put to one side as the nation and its people unite and pull together for the common good.

Even at such a significant time as Easter, where loved ones would normally be coming together, but are willing to put celebrations aside and enjoy the time in the best way possible, safe in the knowledge that we are doing it for the benefit of good health and for the safety of our friends and family.

There is no pre-established rulebook on the best way to defeat Covid-19, and the Euro Weekly News wants to thank the President of the Spanish government Señor Pedro Sanchez for everything he and his administration are doing to keep up us all safe.

We appreciate that his priority is public health and taking the right steps to enable Spain to tackle this emergency situation and move forward again as soon as possible.

EWN also wants to thank each and every person in Spain for playing their own vital role in this completely changed society.

By staying indoors and respecting the lockdown restrictions we are all helping to stop the virus from spreading, to keep ourselves and others well, and to make the return to normality something we can all see on a near horizon.





As Pedro Sanchez said, this is now a world where “our strength comes from counting on each other.”

It is the time to come together and to express our deepest gratitude to everyone trying to do their bit to defeat the invisible enemy.

#QUEDATEENCASA