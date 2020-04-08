Taxi Drivers on Costa del Sol Spain Volunteer their Time to Wish Youngsters Happy Birthday

AS part of the support for those youngsters missing out on birthday celebrations during lockdown, there is a new opportunity to help those under 10 have a bit more fun.

If you are in the Marbella area and call 601 064 668, subject to there being a taxi available in your vicinity, they will arrive sometime between 6pm to 8pm to wish your little one a Happy Birthday and play some music.

It’s a free offer but you probably need to have a reasonable command of Spanish in order to make the call and to be able to confirm that it is your child’s real birthday.