Supermarket Easter holiday hours difference in Spain’s Mallorca

THE supermarket chains with a presence in Mallorca are not all following the same Easter holiday opening days.

Lidl is closing all its stores on the island on Friday, but it will be open on Thursday from 9am to 3pm in certain locations, and until 8pm in others. It will be closed either all day on Monday or doors will be open until just 3pm.

Mercadona is not opening tomorrow Maundy Thursday or Easter Friday, but will be open as usual on Saturday for its State of Alarm hours of 9am to 7pm.

Aldi will be open on Thursday and either close all day on the Friday and on Easter Monday, or open until 2pm only.

Alcampo’s doors are open on Holy Thursday, but mainly with reduced hours on Friday and Monday

Carrefour is open from 9am to 3pm on Thursday and Friday and Ahorramas is closed on Thursday and Friday.



