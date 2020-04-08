Struggling Traders from the Miramar Centro Comercial in Fuengirola,Costa del Sol Spain, angry over landlords demand for full rent

Shop owners from the Miramar Centro Comercial in Fuengirola are venting their anger over the demands for full rent that has been sent out by the owners of the complex.

It is understood that the Miramar Shopping is the only shopping center in Spain to ask for the total rental charge as it was the government’s decision to force the closure of all non-essential services. Even though the government has accepted literally thousands of ERTE applications (furlough payment requests) many of the smaller shops and restaurants simply cannot afford to pay and are balancing on bankruptcy.

Fashion giant Primark was one of the last shops to close its doors, Zara, Movistar, etc and the whole section on the top floor had closed days earlier. It is believed that most if not all large complexes similar to Miramar are only charging a basic cleaning and maintenance fee, something that at least secures their tenure and allow them to resurface as the lockdown is relaxed.

No one knows exactly what will happen as rents are due for April, while May and June are still expected to be paid, perhaps if enough social media grabs the story the landlords may have a change of mind.

Many will be facing very tough times ahead, surely in grim circumstances like this we need solidarity and support and most of all compassion, after all, we can always earn money back but not our lives…



