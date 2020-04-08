Starving rescued thanks to the EWN team combined with Marbella Collective Calling on Spain’s Costa del Sol

“Awesome, what a great community spirit!” That was the message received by EWN support staff from Paul at Marbella Collective Calling after he heard of our call for help about a group of people huddled together and starving in an abandoned hotel in Benalmadena.

Paul had been made aware of the call for help after it was posted by myself a little earlier today. I called Steve Matthews who was holed up in the abandoned hotel, the Hotel Goya in Benalmadena with the 27 (now 30!) children and adults.

It was upsetting to hear and something I will never forget, a grown man basically begging for food and help, I knew I had to do something, and quick!

With the help of the ‘Ace Team’ from the Euro Weekly News I put together an article that started to go viral as soon as it was posted, thanks to all our loyal readers!

Paul who is actually based in Tanzier (!) soon organised a relief effort and within a few short hours help was on the way, brilliant response.

The fantastic team from Marbella Collective Calling delivered food for all 30 people and even some food for the 15 dogs, outstanding!

