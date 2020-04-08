Spanish Army brought in to assist in emergency ‘reconnaissance’ of El Campello’s infrastructure and enforce State of Alarm measures in the Costa Blanca town

THE Armed Forces have today been brought in to support the Guardia Civil and Local Police in El Campello in carrying out a ‘reconnaissance of all State of Alarm essential infrastructure.’

They will carry out thorough inspection of all infrastructures made all the more vital during the coronavirus, such as tanks, water pipes and power lines, as well as help enforce State of Alarm measures.

Detachments from the Spanish Army’s Special Operations Command (MOE) have today joined the operation carried out daily by the Guardia Civil and the Local Police in El Campello.

The work of presence and reconnaissance of facilities, people and vehicles is part of the so-called ‘Operation Balmis,’ which mobilises the military to carry out missions deemed an emergency.

Attention will paid to the town centre, Muchavista beach, urbanisations, Coveta, the north and west areas, “in fact the whole of El Campello” said the town hall.