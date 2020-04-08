Spain’s Costa Del Sol to allow some supermarkets to remain open over Easter break to avoid bulk-buyers

Andalucia has decided to allow some supermarkets to remain open on the Costa Del Sol during the Easter break to avoid bulk buying shoppers and hoarders.

Many supermarkets are taking advantage of this, and plan to stay open during some of this Easter break on the Costa Del Sol, but opening hours will differ.

Lidl, Hiporcor and Mascom will open on both Thursday (9th April) and Good Friday (10th April). Hipercor in the Bahia Commercial Centre and in El Corte Ingles will open both on Thursday and Good Friday between 11am and 7pm. It will also open on Easter Sunday (12th April) for collections and deliveries only.

Mascom will open on both Thursday and Good Friday between the hours of 9am and 3pm only. Lidl will remain open during all three holidays (Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday), during the reduced hours of 10am and 3pm.

Carrefour hypermarkets in the commercial centres of Alameda, Rosaleda, Rincon de la Victoria and Los Patios, will open on Thursday, between the reduced hours of 9am and 3pm. Its stores will close on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Carrefour Express stores, however, will open on both Thursday and Good Friday, between the hours of 10am and 8pm.

Supermarket La Plaza de Dia will remain open this Thursday, but will close on Good Friday. Mercadona, however, will remain closed on both Thursday and Good Friday. Finally, Eroski in Malaga’s Larios Commercial Centre will also close on Thursday and Good Friday. However, it will open half an hour earlier on Saturday (11th April) between 8.30am and 8pm in the evening.



