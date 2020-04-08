Spain’s Costa Blanca sees Man Setting National Record in Flouting Covid-19 Lockdown Laws

AN Elche man will take a lot of beating after he set an unwanted State of Alarm record by breaking confinement rules on 32 occasions.

Nobody else in Spain comes even close to his figure of infringements and when he was stopped yet again, his luck ran out as police arrested him.

He was remanded into custody by a judge, mainly on the basis of protecting other people, as well as himself.

The man, who has a drug addiction, is said to be in his 40’s and lives in a depressed part of Elche.

Though he had a permanent address, he was also spending time at a homeless hostel.

The details of the case were revealed by a senior National Police figure, José García Molina, at a news conference in Madrid.

He used the words ”surprised” and “outraged” to describe the behaviour of the man in flouting the country’s lockdown rules.





The man was sanctioned on 18 occasions by the Elche Local Police, whilst he crossed paths with National Police officers for his other 14 transgressions.

Reports said that he had an extensive police record, and would beg for money from people going into local shops.

His arrest came when he was in a car with another man for no good reason.

A quick check by officers on their database revealed his long catalogue of ignoring the State of Alarm laws.

His fellow traveller was also detained, after police found out that he had been previously been sanctioned on four occasions for breaking the rules of the lockdown.