Spain’s Costa Blanca Area Council is Offering Green Tribute to Coronavirus-Fighting Health Staff

GREEN lights are being switched on every night at Orihuela’s two main council buildings to pay tribute to the massive efforts and sacrifices health workers during the current crisis.

The front of Orihuela Town Hall in the city, as well as the Orihuela Costa Town Hall at Playa Flamenca are getting the green tribute from 8.00pm.

Orihuela’s fiestas councillor, Mariola Rocamora, said that it was an acknowledgement of everybody in the health service who are saving lives every day during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to show our support and encourage them over these difficult times, when they are pulling out all the stops to provide the best care for everybody.”