Spain´s Costa Blanca and Murcia Areas Seeing Extra Trains to Boost UK Fruit and Veg Supplies

A NEW refrigerated express train service has been launched to export fresh products from Spain´s Costa Blanca and Murcia regions to the UK

Transfesa Logistics have put the extra services in place to help meet the big British demand for Spanish fruit and vegetables, as well as hygiene products.

-- Advertisement --

The rail journeys will take up to 72 hours to reach British shores.

It´s also more significant news for local farmers, who rely heavily on the export market, with the UK being one of their big customers.

Yesterday(April 7th), they were told by the Spanish government that rules on hiring fruit pickers would be heavily relaxed during the Covid-19 crisis ahead of the main harvesting season.

Local produce will be taken on the two new rail Transfesa-operated routes running from Murcia and Valencia, with the aim of having a daily transfer to Britain.

Transfesa said that around 30 units of lighter type of container would be used, which means that more products could be transported to the UK.





The company have just opened a new warehouse in Valencia to store food ahead of distribution.

Transfesa CEO, Bernd Hullerum, said:-”Railways are more than ever the most sustainable and reliable means of transport these days”.