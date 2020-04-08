Smokers are 14 times more likely get coronavirus officials have warned

SMOKERS around the globe are being urged to quit to help the battle against coronavirus.

Officials have warned that smokers with Covid-19 are 14 times more likely to develop severe symptoms, with the virus attacking the respiratory system and both smoking and passive smoking weakening the lungs.

-- Advertisement --

Cigarette companies are also being told to consider a reduction in tobacco production, amid fears that former smokers could relapse.

Professor John Newton, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health England (PHE), said: ‘In light of this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, there has never been a more important time to stop smoking. Not only for your own health but to protect those around you. It will also help alleviate the huge pressures on the NHS.’

Officials highlighted a ‘small but highly impactful’ survey from Wuhan, China – where the outbreak began – which found smokers who contracted Covid-19 were 14 times more likely to develop severe disease.

PHE also warned that the smokers can contract the virus more easily because they repeatedly put their hands to their mouths.



