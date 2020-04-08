Single care home sees 15 residents die in coronavirus crisis

A SINGLE care home has seen 15 residents die in the coronavirus crisis less than a week after its manager told families no cases had been diagnosed.

The deaths at Castletroy Residential home in Luton, which has 69 beds for elderly people with nursing or personal care needs, were announced by Public Health England today.

Five of those who died have confirmed positive with Covid-19. It follows the deaths of eight residents at a care home in Dumbarton and 12 at another in Cranhill, Glasgow.

The UK has announced 936 more deaths from the coronavirus today, taking the total number of fatalities to 7,095 and marking another record one-day high in the nation’s deepening crisis.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “We are all so desperately sad to hear about the tragic situation at Castletroy Residential and Nursing Home. To lose so many residents in one care home is heartbreaking and our love, thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who have died, as well as the staff at the home.

“The council are supporting the staff at the home and will be offering support to the relatives of all those affected during this very difficult period.

“This tragedy serves as another reminder of how important it is that we all follow the government guidance and stay at home to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.”



