Round the clock push over Easter weekend to ensure Spain’s Costa Blanca emergency hospital ready to take Covid-19 patients from Monday

WORK will continue around the clock over Easter weekend to ensure Alicante’s emergency field hospital is ready to take Covid-19 patients from Monday.

Some 450 workers, many volunteers, are involved in getting the facility up and running.

Sources from the Ministry of Emergencies confirmed the facility close to Alicante General Hospital “will be completed over the weekend, without work being halted during the Easter holidays,” to make sure it is fully equipped for the start of next week.

-- Advertisement --

In her daily statement, councillor for Health, Ana Barceló, said it will be the management at the General Hospital who will decide exactly when the emergency facility should be brought into action, depending on demand.

In the meantime, Emergencias “maintains its commitment to contract supplies and provide services to local companies,” with the intention of helping boost economic activity in each of the three provincial capitals where field hospitals are being built: Valencia, Castellón, as well as Alicante.

Alicante firms have already agreed to rent equipment such as bathrooms or showers, and negotiations are underway with cleaning and security companies.