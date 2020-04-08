Rincon de la Victoria displays community solidarity during Coronavirus lockdown in Spain’s Axarquia region

THE Social Welfare Department of Rincón de la Victoria has reported an increase in the distribution of care packages that are being carried out during the State of Alarm for the Coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor of the area, Elena Aguilar, announced: “that the distribution of lots per day has doubled, going from 25 to 50, due to the demand we are receiving from people in an emergency situation.”

-- Advertisement --

Aguilar has reiterated her thanks to the team of volunteers from the Social Commissary managed by the Asociación Benéfico Social Rincón del Moral and Cruz Roja volunteers, “for the important work they are doing, with maximum involvement in this emergency situation in which we find ourselves. ”

The emergency packages are made up of basic necessities such as milk, oils, eggs, rice, lentils, chickpeas, pasta, poultry, fresh fruit and vegetable, and hygiene products, as well as food and products for families with babies.

People in an emergency situation must contact Social Welfare through the five authorized telephone lines: 952 97 82 94, 673 027 499, 673 028 664, 673 028 687 and 673 122 576.

Customer service hours by phone are Monday through Friday from 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food distribution is carried out at the headquarters of the Economato Social, located in the Pasaje Calafate de La Cala del Moral, in compliance with preventive and sanitary containment measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.





Also, the delivery of food to the home continues to older people or people of greater vulnerability who cannot move, with more than 150 services carried out since the launch of the Senior Aid Plan by the Concejalías de Bienestar Social and Protección Civil.