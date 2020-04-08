Reader’s letters: News and views from your local area in Spain

Kids fun

Dear Euro Weekly,

Thank god (‘scuse the pun) you still graced us with some Easter news and ideas. I was so worried it was all going to be brushed under the carpet this year. We have two young children and normally make a big deal of getting up and having hot cross buns, painting eggs and then taking the kids out to roll them down the hill. The kid’s section you did was a good idea as we are running out of ideas for them so we dipped dyed the eggs and hid them around the house instead. I tried to make hot cross bund but am no Mary Berry, they were a bit hard.

I hope all the readers managed to have a lovely time too, even if it was just Skyping their families or watching Easter films.

Happy (belated) Easter

Suzie Bellows

Marbella

Caffeine dream

Dear Euro Weekly,

Thanks for keeping me going. I can’t wait to get back outside, I am genuinely missing random human contact. Before the lockdown I would be moaning about too many people in the street, the Spaniards congregating in the middle of small pavements for a family chat, nobody covering the tills on Mercadona when it’s busy, you know the regular moany old man stuff.

Now I just can’t wait to see people in the street, kids playing in the parks again, angry rushes along the high street to get home to my dog after work. It’s funny the things you take for granted that you miss. Hopefully, it will continue to make me feel differently.

I don’t miss the beggars or being shoulder barged by ignorant people but I do miss my favourite coffee!

Yours in need of a good cuppa

Frank Dollimore

Los Boliches





Unfair fine

Dear Euro Weekly News,

WITH regards to officers cracking down on Spain’s city dwellers travelling to the beaches of the Costa Blanca for Easter.

On Sunday, April 5 I was fined €600 for walking on the beach with my dog. The Molinell (Oliva) beach is 400m from my house which lies in a touristic area where at this time over 95 per cent of the properties are empty. In the three weeks we’ve been under lockdown I might have seen five others on the beach also with their dogs and another five in the whole urbanisation. I don’t see what justifies the €600 as obviously I didn’t pose a threat to others and/or myself. In fact, the officer was the only person who had come within two metres from me at that time.

Michael Woods

Oliva, Denia