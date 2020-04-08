Quironsalud Hospital in Alicante’s Torrevieja Celebrates its First Coronavirus Patient Being Given the All Clear

The Quironsalud Hospital in Torrevieja, Alicante, has a great reason to celebrate today, as they officially waved goodbye to a coronavirus patient who is the first to have received the all clear to go back home.

The international patient who had been hospitalised as a result of the coronavirus, a virus which has turned the whole world upside down, has now been discharged from the Quironsalud hospital.

She was applauded by medical staff as she left the premises and we are sure that this small victory is a massive encouragement for the professionals who work so hard each day to take care of the sick.

The emotion in the video is palpable as the woman leaving the hospital can be heard tearing up and saying, “thank you, I am so thankful”.