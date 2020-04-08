Premier League stars issue COVID-19 statement on social media

Tonight Premier League footballers such as Harry Maguire, John Stones, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard and many more across the UK took to social media to upload a statement regards to their contributions with coronavirus.

The COVID19 statement, which they have hash tagged #PlayersTogether described how the have been working together and holding numerous talks on how they could create a contribution fund to help fight coronavirus.

The social media posts had a huge reaction from fans, which people sharing positivity and responding to the footballers telling them to stay safe.

However this follows a tragic day for the UK as more than 900 people are reported to have died from coronavirus in hospitals in a day, fast approaching the deadliest days in Italy and Spain, the European countries worst hit by the virus.

The government announced an increase of 938 deaths, taking the UK’s total to 7,097.

Despite the new record daily death toll, the number of new infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, according to Prof Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director for England.

The number of new infections increased by 5,491 – a similar rate to the last few days. Speaking at the daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, Powis said: “We are beginning to see the benefits I believe but the really critical thing is that we have to continue following instructions – we have to continue following social distancing, because if we don’t the virus will start to spread again.”