Piers Morgan and Harry Redknapp hit out at Jose Mourinho after he and his Tottenham players were filmed training in a London park

Piers Morgan has slammed Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho after he was spotted taking a training session with players in a London park.

The Spurs boss faces a police warning after organising the workout, in which his players appeared to flout the government’s social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the club have since received a ticking off from the government too.

-- Advertisement --

Morgan did not hold back in his criticism of the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, letting rip on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

‘On a less positive note, we have found more idiots, I’m afraid,’ Morgan told his co-host Susanna Reid. ‘What are you thinking Jose? What are you thinking players?

‘Tottenham, at the moment, quite rightly, are getting vilified as a club for the decision taken by their billionaire owner Joe Lewis and their chief executive Daniel Levy to furlough staff when they’ve got gazillions to spend on players.

‘And now we see the players and the manager having an unofficial training session, apparently not sanctioned by the club.’

After footage of Mourinho, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez emerged on Tuesday, a government spokesperson said: ‘Our advice is clear and applies to everybody: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.





‘You should only exercise by yourself or with your household and you should stay two metres away from anyone else at all times.

‘Anyone not doing this is endangering people’s lives.’ Mourinho has since come out and apologised for his actions, stating: ‘I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household. ‘It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.’ Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also shown the video and pictures of Mourinho and was quick to talk about the responsibility those in the public eye have, and the need for them to obey guidelines. ‘My issue is, leading by example,’ he told BBC Breakfast, ‘and my concern is, particularly children, who may support Spurs or follow football, they watch these images, pick up a paper, watch the internet and think, “well if it’s okay for them, why isn’t it okay for me?” ‘And that’s why it’s so important, all of us, we’re doing this interview using Skype. I’ve not left my home to do media or to do work for the last three weeks or so, to demonstrate that it is possible to work from home… unless you really, really, really have to leave home. ‘And the point I’d make, with politeness and courtesy, is ask yourself the question: is what I’m doing really necessary? ‘And the answer is no, it isn’t necessary to be training in close proximity with another player, who may be carrying the virus, and what you’re doing is inadvertently, unintentionally potentially spreading the virus. You shouldn’t be doing that.’ Mourinho, who has already been warned by Tottenham, was spotted overseeing a drill involving members of his squad – most notably Ndombele – at Hadley Common in Barnet.

In clips and photos posted on social media, Sanchez and Sessegnon were also filmed jogging side by side elsewhere in north London, while Aurier was filmed in close quarters by a friend during a run.

Morgan admits he was shocked to see Mourinho so openly ignoring the government’s advice as the country tries to halt the spread of coronavirus.

‘I was very surprised about this because Mourinho has been very good in delivering food parcels for the media and so on,’ Morgan continued.

‘But for Jose Mourinho, the Tottenham manager, to be having an unofficial training session with players, in which they’re clearly ignoring the social distancing rules. It sends out completely the wrong signal.’

Mourinho insists he and Ndombele remained the required distance apart during their training session.

Though Spurs chiefs were understood to be left unimpressed by the disregard for the rules which were introduced to try and halt the spread of the deadly virus.

A Spurs spokesperson said: ‘All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.’