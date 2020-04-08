Peter Kay to make first TV appearance in TWO YEARS for BBC coronavirus charity show

Peter Kay will make his first TV appearance in two years as part of a live three hour charity spectacular on the BBC later this month to cheer up the nation.

Children in Need and Comic Relief are coming together for a star-studded event called The Big Night In on BBC One.

And Phoenix Nights creator Kay will be one of the big names providing laughs and entertainment to offer some light relief and lift the nation’s spirits during the lockdown for the coronavirus.

Kay, 46, was last on TV when the second series of Car Share ended in May 2018, although repeats of some of his work repackaged and called Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle are currently being watched by millions on BBC1.

The exciting news was announced by Lenny Henry on tonight’s The One show – and other names who have signed up for Big Night In include Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow.