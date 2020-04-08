Outrage strikes on Spain’s Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca as exodus from Madrid starts despite state of emergency

Outrage pours out tonight on Spain’s Costa’s as an exodus starts from Madrid as the cities residents head to the coast and their second homes despite the state of emergency

Despite the state of emergency being in place, an exodus from Madrid saw motorways jammed with traffic as residents from Madrid, the worst affected coronavirus area in Spain, head to the coast and they’re second homes on the coast for Easter.

Whilst police attempted road blocks anticipating a surge, it didn’t seem to deter as hundreds of cars jammed roads for the journey.

It’s caused an onslaught of calls and messages into the news desk of the Euro Weekly News as readers hit boiling point with outrage at such actions of selfishness as well as breaking the law.

Micheal Walsh from Mijas said “All roads are busy tonight , no parking in the town and everyone around here is saying its disgusting, they should stay in Madrid”

Paul Gregory from Toreblanca hit out as he said ” This is just madness, I’m sat here watching people from Madrid arrive to their costal homes and I checked road watch on the internet and they are choc o block, it’s bloody disgusting, I’m furious the Euro Weekly News needs to highlight this”

Gary Adamson emailed to say “have you seen the gridlock coming down from Madrid, there are photo’s every where on facebook showing the heavy traffic, it seems the police can’t control it due to the numbers, I guess they can’t be everywhere, this is a severe act of selfishness on the part of everyone travelling”

Whilst Alan Rose in Orba near Alicante was in disbelief as homes around him filled with people and families he was seething as he said ” What is it with people from Madrid and their attitude, why do they think they are better than everyone else? we don’t understand why they would come during the state of emergency, but it hasn’t stopped them, no thought at all for others as long as they are alright for easter, it’s not even as if the weather is going to be any good and of course the beaches are closed.



