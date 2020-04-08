Many Costa Blanca supermarkets open over Easter period to avoid crowds and bulk buying

SUPERMARKETS on the Costa Blanca have been given the go-ahead to open over the Easter period to avoid huge crowds and bulk buying.

And many of the big players are making the most of this while adapting their hours slightly.

Mas y Mas is open tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, 9am to 8pm, but closed on Good Friday, April 10. The stores will reopen open Easter Monday, April 13, from 9am to 2.30pm.

Lidl will be open tomorrow and Good Friday 8.30am to 7pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday and open Easter Monday 8.30am to 7pm. This is one of the chains where there could be different opening hours, depending on where you live, some stores may only be open 10am to 3pm.

Consum will be open tomorrow, 10am to 2pm, but is closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Valencian chain, Mercadona, does not open on public holidays and such is closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Carrefour is open Good Friday and Easter Monday, 9am to 3pm.

Dia will open on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, from 9am to 2.30pm in the Market and Maxi stores and from 9am to 7pm in La Plaza de Dia and Dia&Go.



