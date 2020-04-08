Locals call Gordon Ramsay “This over-privileged t*** who cares nothing for the people who live here,” as he escapes to his country retreat

Gordon Ramsay angers locals who threaten to chase him out of £4million second home in Cornwall

AS Gordon Ramsay tweeted a message of thanks to all the health workers in the NHS from his country retreat, local residents were tweeting a different message as against government guidelines Gordon and his wife Tana are isolating in their £4 million second home in Cornwall with their five children.

 

A local remonstrated: “He’s swanning around the shops as if nothing is wrong.
He’s had pool engineers over. There is no defence at all.”

Another added: “Wealthy second homers think making a few quid means they are immune from the virus and any rules. They are arrogant at the best of times, this has shown how bad some of them are.”

Gordon, Tana, 45, and their children, including one-year-old Oscar, have been staying on the north Cornish coast since restrictions began. He has been filming virtual cooking classes but has called lockdown a “living nightmare.”


And he’s also complained about having to knock-up meals for his “ravenous” children, comparing himself to a kitchen porter.

 

 

 

 

 



