Locals call Gordon Ramsay “This over-privileged t*** who cares nothing for the people who live here,” as he escapes to his country retreat

AS Gordon Ramsay tweeted a message of thanks to all the health workers in the NHS from his country retreat, local residents were tweeting a different message as against government guidelines Gordon and his wife Tana are isolating in their £4 million second home in Cornwall with their five children.

Thank You to all the Key Works in the UK and around the world who are doing incredible work right now…..Keep up the amazing work you do Gx #clapforkeyworkers #clapforcarers pic.twitter.com/1CDzUWw5Be — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 2, 2020

A local remonstrated: “He’s swanning around the shops as if nothing is wrong.

He’s had pool engineers over. There is no defence at all.”

Another added: “Wealthy second homers think making a few quid means they are immune from the virus and any rules. They are arrogant at the best of times, this has shown how bad some of them are.”

Gordon, Tana, 45, and their children, including one-year-old Oscar, have been staying on the north Cornish coast since restrictions began. He has been filming virtual cooking classes but has called lockdown a “living nightmare.”





And he’s also complained about having to knock-up meals for his “ravenous” children, comparing himself to a kitchen porter.