Former striker Jimmy Greaves hospitalised as Tottenham confirm legend is undergoing treatment

Tottenham have confirmed that football legend Jimmy Greaves has been taken to hospital.

It is not yet known what he is being treated for but there is no suggestion it is linked to coronavirus.

Spurs announced on social media: “We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

Greaves has been taken to hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, near his home.

Now 80, the former footballer and pundit has been in poor health since suffering a stroke nearly five years ago.

He uses a wheelchair and is cared for by his family and professional carers, who visit him four times a day.





Greaves is one of the greatest footballers England has ever produced and was one of the world’s best strikers in his considerable prime.

His 357 goals in English football remains unbeaten 49 years after he retired and he is still Tottenham’s record goalscorer with 266.