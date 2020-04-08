Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,430,528 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,346,003, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,046,677 people are currently infected, of which 47,912 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 383,851 cases, 301,828 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 82,023 have died from the disease to date.

-- Advertisement --

The USA remains the country with the most diagnosed Covid-19 cases (400,335), followed by Spain (141,942) and Italy (135,586). The US also has the most number of new cases with 33,331 of people recently infected, followed by France (11,059 ) and Spain (5,267).

Italy continues to be the country with the most fatalities from the disease, with the death toll standing at 17,127, followed by Spain (14,045) and the US (12,841). However, the US registered the most deaths in the last 24 hours with 1,970, followed by France (1,417), the UK (786) and Spain (704). Here’s the total breakdown from Worldometer.