Knifeman arrested after staff threatened at supermarket in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm

A KNIFE wielding “shopper” allegedly threatened staff at a supermarket in Benidorm, before fleeing with stolen food.

The suspect is said to have entered the supermarket in the popular holiday resort, and after taking an armful of goods, reportedly waved the knife at the store assistant as he fled the premises.

National Police arrived at the scene and quickly indentified a man who fitted the description nearby, and was in possession of “a weapon” and stolen goods.

The detained has been charged with robbery with violence and provisionally dealt with by the Benidorm Court of First Instance.

National and Local Police have stepped up patrols of “vulnerable” establishment, like supermarkets and banks, as well as access into Benidorm to ensure people are adhering to State of Alarm measures over the Easter period.