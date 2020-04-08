Israel Health Minister that said the coronavirus was ‘Divine punishment for homosexuality’ tests positive for COVID-19

Yaakov Litzman, health minister for Israel, who said all LGBT+ people are sinners has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife has also tested positive for the disease.

Upon the news of Litzman getting infected by coronavirus, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his top government officials, isolated themselves for 15 days. The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the National Security Council were also asked to self-quarantine because of their interactions with Litzman.

Last month, Yaakov Litzman, while talking about the origin of coronavirus, said:

“It’s a divine punishment against homosexuality”.

The health minister is also a head Agudat Yisrael – an Orthodox Israeli political party.

Israel has gone into partial-lockdown to counter the coronavirus outbreak. The country has reported more than 8,430 confirmed cases and 49 people have died from COVID-19 to date.

Israel’s large, insular ultra-Orthodox community, of which Litzman is a member, has been particularly hit hard by infections. In the early phases of the outbreak, some radicals had pushed back and ignored the government-mandated movement restrictions.



