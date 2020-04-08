Hundreds of Covid-19 Cure-Seeking Iranians Die after Drinking Killer Booze

OVER 600 people in Iran have died after drinking neat alcohol in the mistaken belief that it would cure them of the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Iranian government said that neat alcohol drinking had risen to a “disturbing figure”.

-- Advertisement --

He added that over 3,000 people had been poisoned after consuming the toxic beverages.

Most of them had been made illegally in home-based stills, and some makers had been arrested by the Iranian authorities.

Covid-19 has far claimed close to 4,000 victims in Iran, according to official figures released by the Tehran government yesterday afternoon(April 8th).