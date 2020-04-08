Great News as First Coronavirus Patient Is Discharged from ICU at Xanit Hospital in Costa Del Sol’s Benalmadena

A patient who was hospitalised in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Vithas Xanit International Hospital in Benalmadena Malaga has now been discharged and sent to the normal recovery floor.

Xanit has outlined, in a statement, that this is the first patient suffering from coronavirus to be moved out of the ICU and into the normal recovery floor at the Benalmadena Hospital.

The patient, who was also celebrating his birthday, has been moved out of the ICU surrounded by the medical staff and professionals who have wanted to celebrate this with him, they also highlighted that Tuesday was World Health Day, a timely day for his discharge.