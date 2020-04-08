From lockdown to locked up, five-time State of Alarm offender on Spain’s Costa Blanca gets three months in jail

A LOCKDOWN rebel who was stopped five times in two weeks, ‘nipping out to get bread’ during the early hours of the morning in Valencia, has been jailed for three months.

On the last occassion, the Italian offender told police that he was just popping out to buy bread at a petrol station at 2.30am.

Officers weren’t convinced this was a justifiable reason to leave the house, particularly as it was the fifth time in a fortnight he had violated Covid-19 restrictions.

He began his sentence at Picassent prison on Sunday, April 5, for “being on the streets without justification”.

Police are reminding the public, the State of Alarm measures prohibit leaving home confinement except for urgent reasons, such as: buying food, medication or tobacco, going to or from work, to care for an elderly person, a minor, or a person with some kind of vulnerability. And you must always carry documentation.



