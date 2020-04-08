Former WHO executive and number 10 advisor suggests a 4 step strategy for the UK to break out of lockdown, starting with this month

A FORMER WHO executive and Number 10 advisor has today revealed his four-step strategy to ease Britain out of its current coronavirus lockdown.

Professor Karol Sikora, ex-director of the UN body’s cancer unit and former member of the Department of Health’s Expert Advisory Group on cancer, said the first step would be to let small businesses with fewer than 50 staff open again on April 27.

Downing Street should then allow all schools to reopen and ease social distancing measures rolled out across the UK on May 4, he said.

Offices, bars and restaurants could then open again on May 18, allowing millions of cooped up Brits to finally start enjoying their summer.

The final step ministers should take would be to ease restrictions on international travel and mass gatherings on June 1, Professor Sikora – who is an oncologist and not an epidemiologist (a scientist who specialises in disease outbreaks) – said.

In a message of hope to anxious Brits, he added that the lockdown is working and that ‘we are flattening the curve’.

But Professor Sikora said we ‘need to see an exit strategy’ – and posted his opinion on ‘how it could be done safely,’ which was praised by dozens of social media users for giving them a sense of relief.





He tweeted: ‘With more testing, no mutation of the virus and compliance with the rules I think this is a feasible timetable.’

Professor Sikora warned his timeline is based on the outbreak peaking this weekend and people ‘behaving themselves’ and following the current rules.

Downing Street today announced the lockdown measures will be reviewed around the three-week mark on Easter Monday.

Number 10 imposed the strict measures on March 23, in a desperate attempt to slow the escalating crisis and get the outbreak under control.

Leading scientists believe the situation is now levelling off, with the number of new infections yesterday (3,634) being the lowest since March 31.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance last night sparked hope, saying it was possible the UK was ‘beginning to see’ the curve flattening.

But he added it would be another ‘week or so’ before they could be sure, indicating lockdown measures would not be eased before then.