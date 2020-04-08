Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol start arranging ‘lockdown over’ parties offering free beers to Spain’s holiday makers and local regulars

Initiative led Costa del Sol bar owners start to plan lockdown over parties with free beer offered to celebrate.

AFTER so many long days on lockdown as Spain follows the State of Alarm regulations now on day 25, Costa Del Sol bar owners are starting to plan ‘lockdown over’ parties.

One of the most popular bars on the Costa del Sol, the Luna Bar which is established for its fine beers and food, especially its fish and chip Fridays where the fish are the size of whales if you wish, is one of the many bars using the initiative despite being Scottish run and a reputation of short arms and long pockets!

-- Advertisement --

Not only is the party going to be open to locals, but to any forthcoming holidaymakers it seems when they can escape to the sun, bar owner Mark Sutherland explained to the Euro Weekly News:

“Yes we are going to have the biggest party ever, forget New Year’s Eve, forget the millennium, this is going to be the big one, aye there will be some free beer thrown in too for those who dine to celebrate the release from lockdown.”

“We may also run ‘welcome back parties’ to holidaymakers too, as hopefully we all return to normal.”

Up at the other end of Fuengirola ‘Scoffers,’ another Scot Scotty McGregor said we will be having the party of our lives when we are released from lockdown – I’ve already ordered in extra of my local’s favourite German beer, everyone will get free beer as we welcome them back, both locals and regular holidaymakers, it will be great to see people back after watching endless replays of Arsenal games when we were good, all jokes aside yes we will be partying like never before, even my mother-in-law has got her frock out.”

Customers on TripAdvisor are already getting excited as explained Willie Ridley who posted on the review page “I can’t wait to get back to the sun in Spain, it’s going to be party time and this is something unprecedented and something to celebrate as we beat the killer virus and at the same time remember those who have fallen, it’s fantastic to the initiative taken by bar and hotel bar owners, it looks like I’m going to be stuck for choice, but Luna Bar and Scoffers are on my list.”





It does sound that many are in for a treat after a lockdown and the Scots, well-known for their celebration parties are ready!