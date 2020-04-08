Egypt is inviting history buffs to enjoy the historical city from home during Coronavirus isolation with online tours of ancient tombs

BETWEEN the suspension of international flights and the closure of museums and archaeological sites, enjoying the wonders of the world is now difficult to achieve. However, Egypt has inaugurated the first virtual visit to Menna’s tomb, which forms part of the necropolis of ancient Thebes, located on the western bank of the Nile.

The sepulchre, belonging to the 18th dynasty (1550 and 1295 BC), is “one of the most beautiful and best-preserved tombs”, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which has launched this initiative for the first time under the motto “Live Egypt from home. Stay home. Stay safe.”

“With museums and historical sites closed, the goal is for people to maintain a passion and interest in historical sites,” said Egypt’s assistant minister of tourism and antiquities, Eman Zeidan.

Zeidan noted that the initiative, launched as a measure to deal with the spread of the Coronavirus, was made possible by “material that Egyptology research agencies already had prepared and explained.”

New monuments will be opened to the public in a virtual format, with explanations of the pieces and guided visits by Egyptian guides.

Zeidan said the ministry has no intention of revealing which are the next sites that will be opened virtually in the coming weeks so that users of social networks are pending the announcement about the next monument exposed.

The website has tools to view the plans of the graves, make a 3D tour between the passageways of the grave, it even includes a virtual reality system, and can be visited at https://my.matterport.com/show /? m = vLYoS66CWpk .