Covid-19 in Italy’s Lombardy Area Leading to Town Making Sex-Split Shopping Rule

AN Italian mayor has decided to have men-only and women-only shopping days in his town.

Canonica d’Adda is in the country’s Lombardy region, which has taken the severest brunt of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

Over 9,000 people have lost their lives in Lombardy, accounting for over half of Italy’s death toll.

Now the mayor, Gianmaria Ceria, has ruled that allocating shopping days by sex was needed to keep contagion down in a small town which has seen 20 people die during the pandemic.

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday have been designated for female customers, whilst males get the four other days of the week.

Fines of up to €400 will be handed out in the town of 4,400 inhabitants if the rules are not followed.

A retired 62-year-old woman, Cinzia Invernizzi, was quoted as supporting the move but did point out:





“I don’t understand why the men get one more day since 80 per cent of food shopping is done by women.”