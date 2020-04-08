Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena To Hire New Social Workers to Help With Coronavirus Crisis

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, has described the main measures that will be taken to socially care for the population who is potentially at risk of social exclusion. This is one of the four axes of action that the Town Hall has been structuring since the beginning of this health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The axes of action that the mayor recalls include: “containing the virus, caring for the population at risk of social exclusion, collective fiscal measures and an extraordinary plan of action to emerge with from the health crisis”.

“We have had to apply urgent coverage measures for many individuals and families who, due to their social vulnerability, have had serious difficulties in accessing food, medicine, or economic resources to pay their rent or utility bills” explained the counillor of Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga.

-- Advertisement --

“Social Welfare workers have tried to advise and support this part of society, and we have established a plan of welfare action for families and people at risk of social exclusion and those most vulnerable. They possess a unique telephone number to attend to the demands which in the first 15 days of the pandemic has served 873 individuals and 280 families, ”, added the mayor.

“In the upcoming days we are going to increase Social Welfare workers to cover the growing demand that this delegation registers every day,” announced Navas.

The mayor has asked for the users of this service to please be patient, “since Social Welfare has at times been totally overwhelmed, due to an adverse and unprecedented situation in our context, which has meant the partial collapse of this service, not only in Benalmádena, but in all the cities of the country ”.

“The solidarity of the citizens of Benalmadena has allowed for the distribution of nearly 50,000 kilos of food to people and families at risk of social exclusion, this has been brought together by different groups such as Bancosol, the Russian Association of Speakers Andalusia Together, Caritas, or the Red Cross, in addition to municipal contributions ”, valued the mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas. “Many of these donations have been distributed thanks to the essential work of the Civil Protection volunteer,” stressed the mayor.



