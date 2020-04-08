Costa Del Sol police arrest 3 men for flouting Spain’s lockdown rules with illegal arms & drugs

Locals in Malaga continue to flout the State of Alarm restrictions, according to the authorities. The police in Malaga have just announced the arrest of three young men travelling in a car together during the lockdown, with arms and drugs.

According to the local police, they stopped a car with three men aged 21, 31 and 43 in Malaga. When the police carried out a security search, they found large illegal knives inside their clothing. One of them also had a bag of cocaine.

When questioned about the ‘justified’ reason for being outside of their homes, they said that “they had just returned from a second home in the country”. The police charged all of them for carrying prohibited arms, possession of illegal drugs, as well as breaking lockdown regulations. The three men face six charges in total.