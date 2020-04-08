Costa Blanca hospital now operating home delivery service of medication to reduce spread of Covid-19

Denia Hospital is now making home deliveries of medication after signing an agreement with the General Directorate of Pharmacy of the Regional Ministry of Health.

ACCORDING to the Head of the Pharmacy Service of Denia’s Health Department (DSD), Jaime Poquet, “the aim is to avoid, as far as possible, the frequent attendance of patients who require certain types of medication from the hospital, since in many cases they are immuno-deprived people.”

The home delivery project of UFPE – Outpatient Pharmaceutical Care Unit – will deliver medication to an average of 35 patients each day, of which 51 per cent require refrigerated medication.

Medication for around 1,600 users, is prepared daily in the Hospital Pharmacy, and collected in early afternoon by a courier company to deliver across Marina Alta.