Coronavirus UK: Restless Essex Driver caught breaking lockdown restrictions – after crashing!

POLICE in Essex have heavily criticised a driver that claimed he was “bored” at home so went out for a spin, ignoring the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

The photo below shows the Ford Fiesta tangled in a metal fence in Chelmsford in Essex, the neighbours themselves, also bored no doubt, heard the noise and couldn’t believe it when they saw the Black Ford Fiesta trying to reverse out the mess.

It also shows all the rubbish that was strewn around, as the car appears to have hit a bin during the crash. The police took the opportunity to state once again ‘Stay at Home’!

The man was reported, but it is not known if he will face charges, let’s hope his insurance will pay for the fence!