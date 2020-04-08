CORONAVIRUS FAKE NEWS WARNING : Health chiefs warn British public to ignore alarmist message circulated on WhatsApp

Health chiefs have warned the public to ignore a frightening WhatsApp voice message circulating on social media about the coronavirus.

The message, from an unknown woman, has been dismissed by Public Health England as “fake news”.

The information claims to have come from PHE, and said from Thursday ambulances will no longer be sent to those struggling to breathe, with patients expected to manage the symptoms at home.

However, both PHE and the South East Coast Ambulance Service, which is mentioned in the note, have refuted the claims.

Chief nurse at PHE Professor Viv Bennett said: “We are aware of a voice message circulating about the ambulance response to coronavirus, as well as restrictions on movement and predicted case numbers, which claims to have come from the PHE.

“This is fake news, and we would urge people to ignore the message and not share it further.”

Listen to the message below.



