CORONAVIRUS DAILY UPDATE: Scottish First Prime Minister Nicole Sturgeon confirms latest figures

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reports the latest coronavirus figures for Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed 4,565 positive cases have been confirmed in Scotland which is an increase of 366 from yesterday.

A FURTHER 1,471 patients are in hospital which is an increase of 20 on figures from yesterday. The First Minister for Scotland said: “Within that 210 people were in intensive care with confirmed or suspected cases – an increase of 11.”

In the last 24 hours, there were 70 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus deaths registered bringing the total number of lab-confirmed deaths to 366.

