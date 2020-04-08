CORONAVIRUS DAILY UPDATE: Scottish First Prime Minister Nicole Sturgeon confirms latest figures

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed 4,565 positive cases have been confirmed in Scotland which is an increase of 366 from yesterday.

A FURTHER 1,471 patients are in hospital which is an increase of 20 on figures from yesterday. The First Minister for Scotland said: “Within that 210 people were in intensive care with confirmed or suspected cases – an increase of 11.”

In the last 24 hours, there were 70 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus deaths registered bringing the total number of lab-confirmed deaths to 366.