Child cancer nurse, 29, dies from coronavirus as friend pays tribute to her friend that ‘helped more people than most will in a lifetime’

Tony Winterburn
A friend has paid tribute to the 29-year-old child cancer nurse from Newcastle who died from the coronavirus while doing the job she loved best, caring for people.

Sarah Bredin-Kemp described nurse Rebecca Mack as an ‘accident-prone, stubborn, chatterbox’ who ‘helped more people than most will in a lifetime’.

Rebeca`s friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to her today with her heartbroken best friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, who revealed her sorrow in a touching post about the medic on Facebook.

She wrote: ‘Becca was one of the best friends I’ve ever had. She was a devoted friend, an incredible nurse and an unapologetically imperfect person: She was the most accident-prone, stubborn, chatterbox with a bizarre catchphrase and inappropriate joke for every occasion.

In a Facebook post, Cheryl Murphy said: “Tonight we light a candle for a kind caring nurse who sadly lost her life to covid-19 just starting her life getting ready to buy her first home always smiling rest in paradise and if any one can learn something from this please stay at home and stay safe keep your babies home!”

It is understood the young woman from Morperth, Northumberland, first worked at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, before becoming a NHS 111 medic.

And many families said Rebecca had helped care for their children during cancer treatment.

One wrote on Twitter: “Becca was a specialist nurse who cared for my daughter at the RVI Hospital on the children’s cancer ward.


“A life taken far too soon and that of a selfless person dedicated to others. RIP Becca.”

 



