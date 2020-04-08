Child cancer nurse, 29, dies from coronavirus as friend pays tribute to her friend that ‘helped more people than most will in a lifetime’

A friend has paid tribute to the 29-year-old child cancer nurse from Newcastle who died from the coronavirus while doing the job she loved best, caring for people.

Sarah Bredin-Kemp described nurse Rebecca Mack as an ‘accident-prone, stubborn, chatterbox’ who ‘helped more people than most will in a lifetime’.

-- Advertisement --

Rebeca`s friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to her today with her heartbroken best friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, who revealed her sorrow in a touching post about the medic on Facebook.

She wrote: ‘Becca was one of the best friends I’ve ever had. She was a devoted friend, an incredible nurse and an unapologetically imperfect person: She was the most accident-prone, stubborn, chatterbox with a bizarre catchphrase and inappropriate joke for every occasion.

It is understood the young woman from Morperth, Northumberland, first worked at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, before becoming a NHS 111 medic.

And many families said Rebecca had helped care for their children during cancer treatment.

One wrote on Twitter: “Becca was a specialist nurse who cared for my daughter at the RVI Hospital on the children’s cancer ward.





“A life taken far too soon and that of a selfless person dedicated to others. RIP Becca.”