Callous landlord boots mother and children out onto the street in Spain’s Mallorca

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
ARGUMENTS: Spanish press reported police detained the man after he threw out the family twice in the same night CREDIT: commons.wikimedia.org

A CALLOUS landlord who threw out a mother and her two children in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Mallorca capital Palma is under arrest.

According to reports police first intervened just before 1am, when after an argument the man put the woman and kids out on the street in the city’s Cala Major district, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

The woman reportedly rented a room from him.

Officers convinced him to allow the three back in, but just a few hours later there was another disagreement, and he booted the family back out.

Police detained him on charges of coercion.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here