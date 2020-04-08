Callous landlord boots mother and children out onto the street in Spain’s Mallorca

A CALLOUS landlord who threw out a mother and her two children in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Mallorca capital Palma is under arrest.

According to reports police first intervened just before 1am, when after an argument the man put the woman and kids out on the street in the city’s Cala Major district, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

The woman reportedly rented a room from him.

Officers convinced him to allow the three back in, but just a few hours later there was another disagreement, and he booted the family back out.

Police detained him on charges of coercion.