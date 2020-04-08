BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Covid-19 fatalities soar again to 757 in just 24 hours taking total death toll to 14,555

AFTER four days of registering fewer coronavirus (covid-19) fatalities, the death rate from the disease in Spain has soared again for the second consecutive day.

Today the country registered 757 deaths, after 743 yesterday (Tuesday), taking the total death toll to 14,555.

The number of people infected with the disease has also increased to 146,690. Spain has overtaken Italy, and it is now the second country in the world now with the most number of Covid-19 cases, after the US (404,242). Fernando Simón, Director of Centre of Heath Alerts & Emergencies at the Ministry of Health, insisted today that “we are on the way down”.

“However, the number of people hospitalised and the number of serious cases in intensive care units have not been reduced as much as we would have liked,” he admitted. Today, the total number of people in intensive care in Spain have not actually been published.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, indicated today that the country still has a long way to go to fight the disease. “We are still at a very tough stage of combatting the virus. We have arrived at the peak but we still need the figures to go down,” he added.



