THE Balearic Islands’ coronavirus numbers are still going up.

The latest Health Ministry figures from today Thursday show an additional 43 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Wednesday, pushing up the total to 1,412.

Also since yesterday, the number of infected people on the archipelago who have lost their lives has risen by five to 89.

At the same time, a further 79 have recovered, bringing the tally to 616.