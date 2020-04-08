BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus numbers back up again on Spain’s Costa Almeria

JUST one day after the encouraging news there had been no new coronavirus contagions or deaths in 24 hours in Almeria, the numbers have gone back up again.

Another seven cases have been detected in the province since Wednesday and there have been three more deaths related to Covid-19, according to figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry.

By today, Thursday, the provincial tally for Covid-19 positive tests had climbed to 378. Of these 161 have been cases requiring hospital admission and 32 treatment in intensive care.

Almeria’s total for coronavirus fatalities now stands at 26.

The positive news is that 54 people have recovered to date, four more than in the previous report.