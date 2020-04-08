BREAKING NEWS: Another 936 coronavirus fatalities in the UK

ANOTHER 828 coronavirus patients have died in hospital in England, taking the total to 6,483.

The figures released by NHS, count newly-confirmed deaths in hospital patients with Covid-19, reported up until 5pm on Tuesday.

Each individual nation report their own number of deaths:

70 in Scotland – a rise to 366

33 in Wales – a rise to 245

Northern Ireland’s figures for today have not yet been published.

The different home nations collate their figures at different times throughout the day, so there are sometimes discrepancies between the UK government’s total when adding up the individual numbers.

The Department of Health is expected to publish it’s total date for the UK this afternoon.